To the editor:
While sitting inside at a local bar and grill (I will not mention the business name), I noticed a plume of smoke. I wasn’t paying too much attention at first since it was crowded, yet after a few minutes, I noticed in another area of the family room, a cloud of smoke appeared.
I began to take notice. There were approximately four different people using e-cigarettes that night. I started to look online about the smoking policy in Fort Wayne. Unfortunately, it does not include e-cigarettes/vaping in the policy. I admit I don’t know much of what is in e-cigarettes, but if you are inhaling it for recreational purposes, most likely it’s not good for the person doing the act and for the people around them.
So off to Google I go. There are tons of different articles and research on the subject. Did you know second-hand smoke is just as bad, if not worse than cigarettes? A couple of my finds: “If you are around somebody who is using e-cigarettes, you are breathing an aerosol of exhaled nicotine, ultra-fine particles, volatile organic compounds, and other toxins.” Breathing in aerosol — like hairspray? Umm, no thanks.
In 2016, the surgeon general concluded that secondhand emissions contain "nicotine; ultrafine particles; flavorings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease (popcorn lung); volatile organic compounds such as benzene, which is found in car exhaust; and heavy metals, such as nickel, tin and lead."
Recently, I read an article on the constricting of blood vessels for the person vaping. I guess this whole experience greatly opened my eyes to what e-cigs (electronic cigarettes) do and can do to people. It’s cigarettes all over again. Soon enough it will feel like we are back in the day of the cigarette haze … have you been to the mall lately? I guess the 80’s look is coming back.
It is time to catch up with the times and to include e-cigarettes. Have you seen the stats on youth and e-cigs (JUUL) up 78% in the last year? Houston, there’s a problem. Who’s fixing this problem here?
Glenda Bishop
Fort Wayne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.