To the editor:
On behalf of the East Noble Gymnastics program, Tami Housholder (head coach) and myself, we extend a public thank you to many local businesses. Our Lady Knights approached several businesses, seeking donations, as we were in need of a new competition balance beam. (Unfortunately, gymnastics is not a sport where funding is readily available.)
The following businesses gave generously to our fundraising efforts: Dekko Investment Services, Miller’s Super Valu- Rome City, Shepherd’s Family Auto Group, Aggregate Systems, Noble County Disposal, Reliable Tool & Machine, Tipton Law Group, Hossinger Refrigeration, TC Dance, Affordable Signs, Inc., Black & Ramer Insurance, Law Offices of Emerick, Diggins & Zabona, AMI Investment Management, Diversified Pattern & Engineering Company, Inc., Wings Etc., Stewart Brimner Peters Lear Insurance, State Farm - Don Gura and a wonderful anonymous donor.
Gymnasts, at East Noble High School, will benefit from these donations for years to come. We strive to continue our fundraising efforts, for more needed uniforms and equipment. The support of our phenomenal community is greatly appreciated.
Renae Helmkamp
Assistant Coach, EN Gymnastics
