To the Editor:
On a very cold, windy, icy, snowy Friday, March 3, many people braved the weather to support the American Red Cross Blood Drive. We were grateful for the warmth and hospitality of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville; the publicity of radio station WAWK and KPC News Sun; and the website of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce. Many area people participated in helping that day — the men who set up and tear down, Bill Mock, Alan Maxson, Brian Baker, Brad Baker, Phil Muncie and Bob Pillars; and the women who prepare and serve the food for the workers and donors, Marietta Hite, Chris Davis, Susan Wert, Sue Clifton, Mary Parker, Janet Sibert and Judy Butler.
The most important people of the day were those who rolled up their sleeves to share the gift of life, Ray Clark, Timothy Knox, Suzanne Mountz, Thomas Jansen, Ronald Henschen, Linda VanGessel, Jacquelyn Garrison, Glen Coe, Seth Hensinger, Nancy Strater, Rose Rhetts, Edward Anderson, Stacy Hamilton, Flora Borger, Michael Bodenhafer, Christopher Kidd, Kenneth Meyer, Marian Thibeau, Earl Brown, Pamela Brown, Cassidy Clark, Joy King, Edward Miller, Tracey Potts, Dorothy Beechy, Alma Conley, Lawrence Allen, Rachel DeMuyt, Bronwyn Eminger, Robert Pillars, Khaled Al fadhli, Richard Ogden, Patricia Ogden, Larry Holbrook, Margaret Sanders, Joyce Thompson, Derek Thompson, Violette Wysong, Robin Santos, Ronald Stryclewski, Christopher Jansen, Timothy Walz, Walter Stevens and Timothy Butler.
Unlike other health treatments, blood cannot be manufactured — it can only come from blood donors. To obtain information about a Blood Drive near you and to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
On behalf of a person who needs blood and receives it from a donor — thank you.
Judy Butler, publicity
Kendallville
