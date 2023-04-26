To the Editor:
I am very fortunate for the opportunity to not only meet, but to work with Dave Clark while being a firefighter with the City of Auburn. Dave Clark is an excellent candidate for mayor of the City of Auburn. Dave was a volunteer firefighter and his current profession as a realtor in our community has given him a great understanding of how the city operates as well as what is needed for continued growth. Dave has a clear vision of what it takes to work together with all city and county agencies, elected and appointed officials, civic organizations, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Main Street, industry, commercial facilities, and most of all the citizens of our community.
Dave is a great listener and will bring a sensitive, articulate, and intelligent voice to city government and has the integrity and strength to stand up for what is ethical and moral for all. Dave will be the first one to tell you that it’s not about him and will surround himself with knowledgeable people that will generate ideas to continue moving forward with the master plans in place for the City of Auburn.
Dave loves our community and is “Focused on Growing Auburn Together.”
Please join me in supporting Dave Clark for mayor of the City Of Auburn.
Michael Good
Auburn
