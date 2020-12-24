To the editor:
Back in the 1950s when I was attending school in a small, all-grades-in-one-building northeastern Indiana school, I had to take a class in American history that was taught by only one teacher: my father. He was very strict, was a great storyteller and assigned us to outline the entire textbook. I no longer recall the author or publisher, but one sentence has always stayed with me. It came in the chapter dealing with the Civil War's aftermath, "The ways of war are no preparation for the ways of peace."
That observation has resurfaced in my mind multiple times since then, but never with the frequency as in the last three or four years. Our president has considered himself to be a war president. It occurs to me that his "war" most decidedly does not lend itself to the ways of peace. The "ways of war" require us to define an enemy, to foment distrust and hatred toward that enemy, to misrepresent and denigrate, to forget past friendships, to shoot at any moving target, to challenge any other loyalties than our own, to believe that our way is not just the best, but the only.
The ways of peace, much more difficult to adhere to or even agree upon, require us to unlearn the war ways, to begin to admit that we have not considered that these "enemies" are, in fact, fellow humans born of one blood. We are required to check our automatic assumptions and reactions, to allow other biases and opinions to be considered, to question our own reluctance to walk along beside those different than us.
Shall we begin to look for ways of peace, together?
Lynn Simons
Hamilton
