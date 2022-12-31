Rep. Ben Smaltz is planning a bill that would require public meetings to be livestreamed, and we want to be the first to log on in support of it.
It’s always refreshing to see state lawmakers working on bills that would improve government transparency and access.
Public attendance at most local governments meetings is few to none. As reporters, seeing a crowded meeting room is typically a signal that something is amiss, because constituents generally only show up when they’re upset about something.
Let’s face it, most people would rather be at home with their family at 7 p.m. on a weeknight than sitting in the council chambers of their local city or town or at the local school administration office. Meanwhile, most people are at work during the day for boards who choose to meet during the day.
Meetings can last anywhere from five minutes to multiple hours, so it’s a commitment to show up in-person to take in the proceedings.
Therefore, most people don’t.
Unless local media is there — like any one of KPC Media’s staff of dedicated local government reporters — to cover the proceedings, the actions, discussions (or lack thereof) and work of local leaders otherwise occurs with no public oversight.
Transparency is paramount to creating accountability, so the more eyes and ears that we can put on government, the better government we are likely to get.
That benefit to accountability can also be applied to media itself. In an age of rising distrust in newspapers, TV and internet outlets, allowing more people to view public meetings themselves will allow them to better cross-check the accuracy and context of reported accounts in the event of disputes on the facts.
As your local newspaper, we stand firmly behind the job our reporters do and the information we publish, so we would welcome this added layer of transparency, too.
The COVID-19 pandemic made many of us more familiar with using video streaming software of all types and modern data service has become fast enough to support streaming on almost any device from a cell phone to tablet to traditional computer.
Some local governments already video their meetings including Fremont schools, city of Auburn, DeKalb County Commissioners and town of Rome City. The city of Angola is also in the process of setting up the technology needed to stream its meetings.
Although there can be a cost to setting up streaming, Smaltz said he would like to leave it up to governments to figure out how and where they’d stream — even Facebook could be used if it meets criteria — so the barrier to entry could be low and easy to accomplish even for the smallest communities.
Top to bottom, this is a good idea.
Making government more accessible and transparent to the public is a positive, and requiring video is a good step forward to shining light upon the gears of government.
We offer our support to this effort and encourage all state lawmakers to collaborate with Smaltz to raise and address concerns and form a workable plan for the entire state.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
