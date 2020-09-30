To the editor:
There are four critical voting question that should be considered prior to casting your vote for school board representation: What? Why? How? and Which?
“What” defines priorities of responsibility. School board members are charged with the oversight of school system management and policy. Are you completely satisfied?
“Why” addresses the cause and effect of one’s choices. You get what you vote for. Are you satisfied with the status quo or seek change?
“How” shows actions speak louder than words. Board members should be able to identify the pulse of the community through involvement. How are they involved?
“Which” clarifies a reason of choice. Which candidate best answers the previous questions?
In my opinion, there is one candidate for the Auburn/Union Township seat for DeKalb school board that best answers them. The great thing is everyone from the DeKalb district, regarding of their township can vote for him. That person is John Davis. He is active on several community boards. He understands how taxation differently impacts our agricultural, commercial and residential communities. John understands the agricultural impact because he grew up on the corner of my parents, Junior and DonnaMae Davis, farm in Jackson Township. As a banker, he understands the difference between wants and needs, based on financial constraints. Most of all, he is a patient listener. He asks defining questions, which gets to the heart of understanding and identifying issues.
John Davis is a guy who is going to be transparent and accountable to the taxpayers. For these reasons I implore you to vote for my son.
Rick Davis
Auburn
