To the Editor:
I was appalled to hear that DeKalb County Leadership was actually debating whether county employees can have the opportunity to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of Black Americans. They are debating whether their employees can take the day off and be paid on Martin Luther King Jr. day and Juneteenth. They are two very important holidays observed across the nation that celebrate Black America.
Make no mistake, this is an attack on Black Americans and their heritage.
While I am not a resident of DeKalb County, I feel the need to bring attention to this targeted attack on Black Americans and their allies. County Leadership and their employees are an example to companies and factories across our region, this attack will reverberate across the county and our area. DeKalb County Leadership is putting their stamp of approval on the whitewashing of our area, and I most certainly do not approve of it.
Diversity is our strength and the celebration of it makes us a better people.
The fact that these people want to tell you when and if you can celebrate Black America tells us exactly what their motives are, and their motives are evil.
Victoria Woods
Angola
Ms. Woods,
Thank you so much for your letters to the editor. You are thoughtful, and represent a humane and wonderfully perceptive point of view that is becoming more and more rare here in the Midwest especially because of the current political climate. I deeply appreciate your point of view and ability to powerfully express it. Keep speaking the truth, though it may not be the majority view in this area, it is good and right!
Sincerely,
John Stevens
Angola
