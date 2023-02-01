To the Editor:
Have you ever wondered what your legacy in DeKalb County is or if you have one? My legacy started a couple hundred years ago. Both my paternal and maternal grandparents lived in DeKalb County. Their grandparents lived here as well. As a little girl I played on my grandparents’ farm from sunup to sundown. I stayed with my aunts and uncles on their farms as well. My mother worked in and for DeKalb County at several jobs, collecting her last paycheck at her funeral. We often took Sunday drives and always ended up in DeKalb County. Annually we celebrate the Gurtner reunion in Auburn. They are celebrating the 130th year fairly soon. Can you imagine a family meeting every year for that many years? I have pictures of the horses that plowed my grandparents’ fields and today I watch the fields being cared for by high tech farm machinery and dedicated farmers. They work the fields earnestly to deliver a crop that will provide for their families as well as so many more across the country. Don’t underestimate the value of these farms as food becomes scarce and prices soar. It is not the farmers that drive those prices either. Farmers work hard to provide what we need year after year. My son is named after a WWII veteran who’s name is engraved at the courthouse and both of my sons have built their forever homes in DeKalb County on family farmland.
If you think to yourself “what about the good old days” and “remember when we played outside” think about reducing farmland to acres and acres of solar panels. Those acres that offered life giving sun to produce beautiful, luscious crops to feed the world. Think about the hit the local companies will take when farmland is reduced to a barren, blighted soil covered with solar panels collecting electricity to sell to the highest bidder for carbon credits. If you love DeKalb County, lived in DeKalb County once or even twice, or currently reside here in DeKalb County, this is your fight too. This fight belongs to all of us.
So once again, what is your DeKalb County legacy? My grandchildren look forward to trips and yes vacations in DeKalb County to walk in the woods, find treasures and spend hours playing and recharging. I am proud that my children are doing their best to keep DeKalb County’s rich farming heritage alive. For more info reach out to Stop Solar Farms DeKalb County on Facebook. SAVE OUR FARMS.
Janet Provines
Allen County/DeKalb County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.