To the editor:
I’d like to begin by stating that I rarely support a political candidate unless I know them personally. I’ve known Sheriff Dave Cserep for over 30 years. In all that time, I’ve found him to be consistent. Let me repeat that because it’s important: he’s been consistent. Sheriff Cserep is the same man that he was 30 years ago, and four years ago when he was elected into office. He served active duty military (U.S. Army) during foreign conflict, and bravely risked his life for those who served with him, as well as for for all of us back home. I find that sort of commitment to be incredibly honorable.
Understandably, his military service is much of what shaped his management philosophy. It’s no secret that he places a great deal of emphasis on duty and professionalism. He alone is responsible for defining what those mean within his department, as were his predecessors. He’s based his campaigns on those very principles, and he’s led his department exactly as he pledged to do. The citizens of DeKalb County deserve no less.
I imagine that serving as a political figure is a very lonely and unforgiving job. I have the utmost respect for those willing to serve and place themselves and their families in the line of fire. When we vote we bestow upon the victor the responsibility to administer their office in a manner consistent with their campaign pledges, and within the rule of law. To the best of my knowledge, Sheriff Dave Cserep has done that.
For me, it doesn’t matter if the election is local, state or national. My expectation remains the same, that the victor will serve in the manner in which they pledged to do, without being swayed by outside special interests, nor from within their ranks. Remaining open-minded, while sticking to one’s core philosophies is a very fine line, but it is a line that must be towed consistently.
It is indeed a rarity these days to actually get what we asked for at the ballot box, but in this case I believe I have. Dave Cserep is exactly who he claims to be, and he leads in the manner that he promised he would. For that reason he has my vote, and I hope he has yours.
Tracy Maloy
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.