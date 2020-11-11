To the editor:
I had the honor and privilege to run for school board and witness firsthand what a great community I am a part of.
I would like to first off thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me courage, a great family, and numerous opportunities. Thank you to my best friend, my wonderful wife, for encouraging, supporting, and challenging me on this adventure. She knew the risk we were taking when running for this office. We both knew there would be issues that we would not agree on, but these challenges make us better in the long run. Thank you to my two kids for helping post signs and banners, the long nights of driving from one end of the county to the other making sure we were not forgetting anyone. Thank you to my friends and family for encouraging me to do this, for relaying your thoughts and stories of me and why I would make a great board member. I would also like to thank all the donors for supporting this campaign. I could not have done it without you.
It has been a week now since I lost the election. I have had many thoughts, emotions, my ups, and my downs, but one thing remains constant. No regrets. Not a single one. I chose to do this to display who I am and what I stand for. I am the same person I was when I started this and will remain a person of honor and integrity. I enjoyed going door to door and meeting so many people. I have made new friends and rekindled old relationships. Your conversations and thoughts drove me more and more every day. Your passion about what you want to see was right in line with what I wanted, to make DeKalb great again, in everything that we do.
I would like to thank Ms. Krebs, Mr. Davis, Mr. Johnson, and Ms. Armstrong for standing side by side in this election. We all did things a little different, but in the end, the public made their decision. I respect their decision, that is how a democracy is supposed to work. I hope and believe that this new board will have the kids, teachers, administration, and the community’s best interest in mind. We are still in this together and I would love to continue to converse through thoughts and ideas.
In closing I would like to put this last request out there. As a community, let's work together. Don’t just bring complaints to the table, let's eliminate the “Arm-Chair Quarterbacks” and be a community that brings answers and solutions to the table. There are not many people willing to step up to the plate to take a place at the school board table, but everyone wants to tell them how to do their job. Let’s support one another with healthy debate. Educate yourself before jumping to conclusions, attend meetings, go to school events. At the end of the day, the health, education, and happiness of our kids is why we do this. They are our future. They are our investment. They are important. We love every single one of them.
Thank you again for this opportunity, GO BARONS!
Josh Newbauer
Corunna
