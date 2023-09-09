90 years ago
• While the fifty-first annual Kendallville fair is now ancient history, C.L. Cushing, well-known vegetable grower residing just east of the city, grew somewhat reminiscent and recalled the first fair ever held here.
“I remember the first fair very well,” said Mr. Cushing, “for we were constructing the Drake house just south of the city on the Drake Road. The building, however, is no more, for it was dismantled several years ago.
“I might add that I helped erect the floral hall at the fair, going from the Drake job to the fairgrounds where construction work on the new building was under way. I am inclined to believe that there are but tow of us alive who helped to erect the floral hall — Frank Weingart and myself.”
Both Mr. Cushing and Mr. Weingart have long retired from the carpenter trade, but their friends believe they could still readily drive a nail or saw a board withut nipping a finger.
