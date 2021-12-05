There’s certainly plenty to do at this time of year.
And, unlike last year, we have a chance to actually participate the Christmas and holiday events our communities and organizations are hosting.
Santa breakfasts, Christmas parades, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, live nativities, holiday lighting walks and drive-thrus and more, there’s plenty to keep you and your family occupied between now and Dec. 25.
Many of these events are free and those that do have admission costs usually utilize that money to support their ongoing operations the rest of the year, keeping these local attractions open and functioning and offering entertainment the rest of the year.
It’s not an understatement to say 2020 was a tough year for a lot of people. Overall, 2021 has been an improvement and society has reopened, although not without ups and downs and the lingering threat of the pandemic. Hundreds of families in our local area are spending the holidays missing family members who succumbed to the impacts of the coronavirus.
That threat isn’t over. Northeast Indiana has been comparatively lax in raising its defenses as compared to the rest of the state and many states more proactive than Indiana. Sadly, with current cases rising again, we suspect more families will lose a grandparent, parent, aunt or uncle during the Christmas season.
Still, if done responsibly and wisely, residents in northeast can and should take advantage of the many events that have returned this year and stay safe in the process.
Getting vaccinated is simply the best effort to mitigate your risk (and people eligible for boosters should consider bolstering their protection). Wearing a mask, especially at indoor events, is a good idea and can even help provide a layer of protection from other winter illnesses not named COVID-19.
For people who are still wary about close-quarters events and crowds of people, consider instead trying some outdoor events. Bundle up with a hat and coat and enjoy a parade or light show or walking tour, as we know open-air spaces help to mitigate your odds of contracting COVID from another person.
Lastly, consider giving back if you’re able. The economic and lifestyle disruptions of the pandemic took a toll on many people.
Whether your generosity takes the form of holiday cash donations, supporting charitable efforts like purchasing presents for needy children and their families, donating food to help people fill their cabinets for the holidays or volunteering in any way you can, the spirit of giving makes this time of year special.
It’s been two years of bad for many, so if you have any opportunity to do good this winter, please consider doing it.
Take time to enjoy the holidays this year. Show your support and enthusiasm for your community. Be mindful, responsible and safe.
We wish you a merry December, and here’s to hoping that our community starts 2022 on a high note.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
