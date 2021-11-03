To the editor:
I’m writing in regards to the BZA meeting on Oct. 12, 2021.
Due to time constraints, the public-comment portion of the meeting was shut down before I had an opportunity to share my concerns with and opposition to the Crown Point LLC development project on Crooked Lake. It's disappointing to hear no further comment or consideration will be allowed at the upcoming meeting.
Based on specific guidance provided within the local zoning ordinance, I believe the Board has a legal obligation to deny this special exception request.
As an attendee, it seemed the Board was not fully prepared for the meeting, and does not have a complete grasp of the applicable sections of the zoning ordinance. The one Board member who asked most of the questions of the developer did not understand and misapplied some components of the ordinance. He didn't even have a complete copy of the zoning ordinance in front of him. As an example, with due diligence the Board would have known that a marina was already a permitted use for a property located in the Lake Residential District, and would not have needed the developer to clarify that point.
Similarly, how could any Board member have been surprised to discover at the meeting that this proposed project is positioned on a narrow, DEAD-END, private lane? This is a very important consideration and safety concern when contemplating the approval for a special exception for a high-density, multi-family development at this specific site. Unlike the R-3 Residential District, where the infrastructure, roadway and neighborhood access are all capable of supporting a higher-density development, this area clearly does not support such a project. The Board must give strong consideration that there is only one, narrow access to the southern portion of Lane 345, which leaves zero margin for street-parked vehicles. The developer even acknowledged overflow parking would be an issue for the owners. When questioned, he said, “They’ll need to talk to their neighbors.” Who will be responsible for monitoring and preventing parked cars from blocking the only access to Lane 345 for ambulances and fire trucks?
The most glaring ordinance-related oversight though, was the Board’s implication that they have no obligation to protect and minimize impacts to views for a Lake Residential District property. Speaking of people off lake or on back lots, one Board member stated, “They have no right. They have no right to those views.” That completely contradicts the very specific intent of the Lake Residential District ordinance. The zoning ordinance could not be clearer.
This multi-family special exception request falls within this property’s Lake Residential zoning district. The special exception must meet all requirements and intent for that specific district, and it’s the Board’s responsibility to ensure it checks all of those boxes.
The last sentence of Steuben County Zoning Ordinance Section 04.01(c) LR Lake Residential District states very clearly what the intent is for this specific zoning district, and gives clear and legal direction to the Board of Zoning Appeals. It states, “The regulations of this district are intended to ensure infill development ... minimizes impacts to views.” This is not debatable ... it is the law. The Board of Zoning Appeals has the duty to ensure that any special exception development "minimizes impacts to views."
So the question is simple: Does this proposed development, as compared to other potential options for the property, meet the “minimize impact to views” criteria as spelled out within the ordinance?
While this project meets the minimum multi-family setback requirement of 20’ on each side, it uses 100% of the remaining 275’ to construct one building, which would be two stories high on what is currently platted as three separate parcels. These same parcels could be used to construct separate, free-standing structures ... an applicable use which would better "minimize impact to views".
Given the scale of this project, it’s impossible to conclude that the currently proposed 24’ high structure, which is almost the length of a football field, “minimizes impact to views.” This special exception request does not fit within the definition and intent of the ordinance, and should be denied approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Steve Buck
Angola
