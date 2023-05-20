This page of your newspaper can be your page.
The opinion page(s) of any newspaper are meant to be a forum for ideas. Where the news pages are there to give you the fact-driven accounting of what’s happening in your community, your county, state, nation or the world, the opinion page is meant for an exchange of ideas.
Our job as an editorial board is to provide you with some of those viewpoints.
We give you a daily editorial cartoon to look at, consider, maybe even laugh at. We provide a selection of different columnists who write about local, state or national politics. Some of them present left-wing ideas. Some of them present right-wing views. Some of them play the middle and avoid more partisan topics or arguments in favor of nuts-and-bolts government and economic stuff.
But our opinion page also includes Letters to the Editor, and that’s the space for you, our readers, to add your own voice to the conversation.
Our publication allows for individuals to provide one letter to the editor each month. We’ve got a small group of devoted citizens who send us one like clockwork each and every month and plenty more who only send one in when something really incites them to do so.
We get a bunch of letters during election time when people want to tell you why Candidate A is the best person for the job. Occasionally a big news story — commercial solar development, tax increases, possible demolition of the old East Noble Middle School — will spawn a flood of letters for a short time.
Letters are an important part of our opinion offerings, because it allows our readers to hear directly from their neighbors about their ideas.
A few guidelines to submitting your own letter.
• One letter per month per author
• Letters should be no more than 600 words long
• Include your name, address and phone number when you submit it (we use your name and town, the other info is only for our verification purposes)
A few other pieces of information.
• We don’t publish anonymous letters. No letters signed “concerned citizen” or “Kendallville resident” or anything like that will ever make our pages. If you’re not willing to put your name to it and stand behind your opinion, it will go straight into the trash.
• Our editorial board reviews letters for content. Personal attacks against other individuals, officeholders, businesses, etc. are the most common reason a letter gets rejected, so if you remain civil, you’re much more likely to hit the page.
You can send a letter directly to an editor — their contact info is in the box on this page — or use the form at kpcnews.com under the “Submit news” tab in the main navigation dropdown.
Our region is filled with all types of people, who have all types of experiences, ideas and opinions. We encourage our readers to share those ideas in hopes of creative discourse and creating a more informed and better community.
Our Opinion page is for you.
We hope you take this opportunity to use it.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
