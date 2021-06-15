Put US back in USA Jun 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:Let us not wait for something more horrific than COVID to bring us together.Let go of ME and for God and our sakes’ put “US” back in USA.Jim TurcovskyAuburn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Rotary Club seeking fireworks donations Aviation group hosts breakfast Police Blotter Butler City Court News Garrett Public Library News Garrett Community News Meeting Place Deaths and Funerals Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice investigating Garrett drowningMan facing multiple charges for battery against childrenEl Mariachi 2 brings more Mexican cuisine to KendallvilleReinoehl retires from Eastside after 41 yearsAuburn seeks appraisals to buy properties for parkingBlazers capture semi-state championshipBrood-X cicadas arrive locallyChain O' Lakes Festival schedule announcedCoffee shops opens in AlbionAvilla hires Woenker as new town manager Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD139735 KD139887 KD139746 Top Jobs KD140290 KD139478 KD140028 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Rotary Club seeking fireworks donations Aviation group hosts breakfast Police Blotter Butler City Court News Garrett Public Library News Garrett Community News Meeting Place Deaths and Funerals
