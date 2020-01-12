25 years ago
• The East Noble Lady Knight gymnasts for 1994, are Teresa Freeland, Adriane Shultz, Kathy McWhinney, Chrystall Reed, Melinda Jansen, Nadia Chester, Jill Franks Misti Getts, Annie Fleck, Sara Engerman, Cyndi Freeman and Svenja Zimmerman. The team is coached by Terri Carmichael, for the second year.
