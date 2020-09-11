“The purpose of morality is to teach you, not to suffer and die, but to enjoy yourself and live.”
This quote by Ayn Rand perfectly articulates my feelings surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, as a junior in high school, I watched the graduating class of 2020 miss out on experiences that they’ve looked forward to for many years. In just a few months graduations, proms and many other celebrations marking the completion of 14 years of education were all canceled.
As a senior this year, I am witnessing first hand the many changes made to our everyday lives because of health procedures that seem ever-changing. So much can change in a short amount of time, as revealed in the past few months. As the state of COVID-19 progressively unfolds, I actively filter every piece of information through a lens of realistic optimism, and a full recognition of the power of unity. Over the last few months, while feeling very physically alone, I have found comfort in solidarity with the world.
Returning to Oak Farm Montessori School, my home away from home, has shown me the immense power that our small community possesses. We as a school and a student body are day by day coming up with new ways to check on the people we love and support them in any way we can.
“Throughout COVID-19, our school spirit has not been diminished and our sense of community has never been stronger. During this time, we have turned to each other for support. When we need it the most our teachers, mentors, classmates and friends show us unwavering support,” says Mariah Clark, a senior at Oak Farm Montessori High School.
Navigating COVID-19 has been an experience I feel Oak Farm has completely prepared me for over the past three years. We are consistently utilizing problem solving skills that we have strengthened over the past few years in order to process and guide us through the unprecedented situations we now encounter everyday. I am more thankful than ever for educators and all the work they put in to support young people’s well-being and advocacy of learning. Our teachers are consistently working with us to encourage the safest and most effective learning environment possible.
“The start of a new school year is always exciting but 2020 was unique. The laughter seemed louder, the conversations seemed more authentic, and the focus seemed more intense. 2020 has definitely had its setbacks but I can tell Oak Farm students are ready to take the lessons learned and turn a tough situation into a growing experience,” says Rikki Colon, Oak Farm Montessori High School’s language arts teacher.
As a part of our high school curriculum, we are regularly involved in service projects with the greater community. While I predict this as a changing element during this temporary normal, I am confident that we will continue to serve our community in new ways that manage to keep everyone distanced, safe and feeling rewarded.
While smiles are physically unseen and the anticipation of back to school was in a much different way, our community is relentless in the pursuit of learning from every setback.
Claire Weiss is a senior at Oak Farm High School, Avilla, where she is the founder and editor of her school’s literary magazine. She is interested in journalism, politics, performing arts, entrepreneurship and creating a safer and happier world.
