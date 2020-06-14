Kendallville Lions Club thanks businesses
To the editor:
The Kendallville Lions Club, serving our local community for 95 consecutive years, wishes to thank our community business leaders who partnered with us, in allowing us to create our Lions Club 2020 Activity Club schedule and community poster.
Please note: The Port-a-Pit chicken sale has been rescheduled to June 20, and paper document shredding event on June 27. Please mark your calendars.
Here are the 20 community-minded businesses who assisted us in our poster and distribution: The News Sun, Neil’s Roofing, VanGorder Sales, Lewger Machine, Color Master Inc., S&S Travel, Kendallville Manor, Kendallville Auto Value Parts store, Avilla Motor Works, State Farm Insurance — Don Gura, Premier Exteriors, Precise Builders, Betty Lou Designs & Graphics, Northeastern Center, Bodigon Sales & Service, Shepherd’s Auto Group, JJP Excavating Corp., Noble County Council on Aging (Noble Transit System), Pizza Forum and Noble County Disposal.
On behalf of the Kendallville Lions Club, thanks for helping us serve the community. “Where there is a need, there’s a Lion!”
A friendly reminder, the East Noble School Corp sight and hearing screening, sponsored by the Lions Club, is from 6-8 p.m., on July 23, at South Side Elementary School.
Lions President
Becca Lamon
Past President, County Zone Chairman Steve Kramer
Publicity,
Harold Sollenberger
CNA members,
Loren Allen, Ken Lash
