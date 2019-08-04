High Fives
Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who helped the 15th annual Kid City in Kendallville provide fun and meaningful learning experiences for children and families from throughout northeast Indiana Saturday. Thank you also to the planners, donors, businesses and organizations that make Kid City possible. The stellar event on the first Saturday of August distinguishes northeast Indiana. Families look forward to it year after year.
Suzanne Mountz of Kendallville wrote “a big hearty thank you to the very nice man who helped me out at the Do It Center in Kendallville. Not only did he willingly help me pick out the right nails for my pending job, he also gave me a real good tip which prevented me from hitting my fingers with a hammer. I am so grateful. Not ever having to do this kind of stuff before I appreciate such a kind person!”
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
