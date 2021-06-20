To the editor:
I would like to express my gratitude to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Angola Police Department for offering the R.A.D program to women and girls in our community.
In a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the following description was provided: “R.A.D. Systems stands for Rape Aggression Defense. R.A.D. was established in 1989, and is an International network of certified Instructors. The Instructors believe self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain, and relatively easy to use if physically confronted.”
This couldn’t be more accurate. I recently attended the program on June 15, 16 and 17 with my teenage daughters. This program is extremely valuable in training our young ladies to be aware of their surrounds, how to avoid potentially dangerous situations and how to fight back to escape should it become necessary.
First Sgt. Brad Kline with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor of the Angola Police Department as well as officers Alex and Joel were knowledgeable, personable and most importantly, skilled at providing a safe and enjoyable environment to learn these skills.
Thank you to the leadership at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Angola Police Department for supporting the R.A.D. Program. I am confident my daughters are more skilled at protecting themselves due to this opportunity. I highly recommend this program and am very impressed with the officers that provide it.
Kellie Knauer
Angola
