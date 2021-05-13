To the editor:
My name is Larry Wilkinson and I’m a farmer from Kimmell, Indiana. I’ve farmed in Noble County for many years, and I can’t really think of anything else I would rather do. You may have seen tractors and other equipment in the field over these last few weeks, and that’s because farmers are in the middle of planting season. Once the ground warms up, it’s a mad dash for us to get out into the fields before the next rain! Safety is a top priority for us. So if you see us on the roads or get caught behind us, we thank you for your patience as we head to the next field and get our crop into the ground.
Speaking of our crop, did you know corn and soybeans are used for many products that touch your daily lives? From food products like cereals and soybean oil, to industrial or household products like cleaners, glue, paint and pharmaceuticals. They really are versatile crops.
A couple really beneficial organizations that all Indiana farmers have a part in and who we all can thank for some of these innovative new products is farmer-led and directed Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC). You can think of these organizations as the “marketing arm” of all Indiana soybean and corn farms collectively. Farmers in Indiana invest into these checkoff organizations, and then those dollars are spent to conduct research, find new markets and help promote of all the products we produce on our farm.
A great example of soy innovation from ISA is the Purdue University Soybean Innovation Competition. To win, Purdue students develop unique products from soybeans that satisfy a market need. This year’s winning product is a liquid biostimulant made of 98 percent soy and designed to promote growth in vegetables. This product is entirely composed of biobased substances, which is attractive to many customers. The biostimulant market is a $2.4 billion industry with a lot of growing room. Past winners of this contest developed soy crayons, soy candles and many other things.
ICMC also creates new ways to process corn and bring it to market as new products. We know most of Indiana’s corn crop goes to exports, ethanol production and livestock feed. Continuing to seek more ideas to use all parts of the corn plant is a priority. Now we can consider taking lower-value products that are traditionally considered byproducts, and further process them into industrial chemicals that can be used for things like corn-plastics.
There is no limit to what innovation and new markets and uses can be developed for Indiana soybeans and corn. We will continue to produce the crops that yield not only the grains but boundless opportunities for the future.
Larry Wilkinson
Kimmell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.