Editor’s note: Jane Hampshire was Terry’s second grade teacher at Avilla Elementary — she also taught at the Garrett, Albion and Rome City elementary schools. Starting in August, 2019, we have periodically published her columns.
+++
Here’s a story I wrote while a senior at Avilla High School in 1954. I was a student in Miss Fern Miller’s English class. She asked us to write a story about Christmas. She probably was the reason I went to Manchester College to become a teacher.
Household? Mousehold!
A mouse at Christmas! I’m sure we would have a very insulted mouse family if we didn’t mention them. So now, you shall hear about the mouse family and their tail, pardon me, I mean tale of Christmas.
Mice are just as busy at Christmas as people. They have to get all their things arranged and ready. They have a very dangerous job ahead of them, because they have to look out for the cat, a mousetrap or people. But I think if they would run into people, the people would probably be the first to run. There is a very high percentage of deaths among the mice, because they are so busy getting ready for Christmas, they forget to be careful.
Do mice have a Santa Claus? Can you imagine the mice without one? About two or three weeks before Christmas all the daddy mice get together and choose a Santa for the whole mousehold. Then they all start getting the gifts ready and wrapped. For Mommy Mouse there is possibly a small, gaily-colored piece of cloth for a new dress, for Junior Mouse, a bead for a ball, and for Daddy Mouse, a toothpick for a fish pole. So you see there are a lot of things they have to get prepared.
While the daddy mice are doing this, the mommy mice are getting all the food and goodies ready. They have mainly cheese, all different kinds of sweetmeats, like cookies, cakes and rolls and then candies, nuts and grains also.
Next they have to decorate their homes. They have small bits of ribbon and tiny brightly-colored buttons for their Christmas tree, which is made from straws of an old green broom.
So you can see there are many tasks necessary in preparing for a happy Christmas season in the mousehold as well as in the household.
So lo and behold with Christmas so near,
Scampering noises you should happen to hear,
Don’t get excited and don’t get mad,
’Cause you’ll be making a mousehold glad.
