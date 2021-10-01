To the editor:
Congressman Jim Banks stated vaccine mandates are un-American and opposes mask wearing for school children. Banks has been vaccinated and was wearing two masks outside at yet another taxpayer-funded photo-op at the border. Banks is protecting himself and his family however doesn't give the same effort in protecting us. He instead is saying it is the right of an unvaccinated adult to send their unprotected child to school and expose other unprotected children. Banks, by ignoring the rights of these children, is in fact imposing a mandate of Russian roulette on these children.
I am not a big fan of shots myself. While I do understand there are folks who would rather protect themselves with masks and avoid COVID hot spots and others, there are people out there who care only about themselves and seek to politicize today's events for their own selfish purpose, gain power and get paid.
Trump knew his claims of a stolen election were lies so he attempted to steal the election by having Mike Pence stand before Congress and declare the entire vote total from seven states Trump lost invalid. Then fraudulently invoke the 12th amendment to let Trumplicans declare Trump the winner. This would mean 28,865,215 Americans' votes did not count, over 18% of those who voted.
When the plan failed they declared war on Mike Pence and our democracy and attempted to overthrow our government. Those are the facts and there is your swamp with side order of tyranny. Maybe this is why Trump's own 2020 campaign manager called their campaign "The Death Star."
Now gerrymander Jim will not support an infrastructure bill that will create many 3rd district jobs. Trump and Banks had four years to pass an infrastructure deal, reform immigration, help with child care cost or work on health care cost. Instead they supported the largest increase to our national debt in the history of our country by helping out struggling billionaires. The raising of the debt ceiling is to pay for Banks' and Trump's spending and has nothing to do with the current infrastructure bill or spending. They are defaulting on their own spending and obstructing America moving forward.
I hope the real American Republicans who are tired of being called RINOS/weak and traitors by Trump, will find the intestinal fortitude to say America deserves better leadership from their party.
Our area Republican mayors have demonstrated to me to be better examples of how leaders create more leaders, not followers, and get things done. We all should demand the same from Congress.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
