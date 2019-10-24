To the editor:
I am a native of Auburn, born and raised. Although I am no longer a resident of the Classic City, I spend a great deal of time on the ground locally. I remain a community volunteer, contributor, advocate, and property owner in a city I love. My family roots go back in this town to the days when the streets were carved out of the mud, and horse and buggy was the main mode of transportation. I have a vested interest in the future trajectory of my hometown for all the reasons listed above. This letter serves as a long overdue endorsement as to why I feel Sarah Payne should be the next mayor of Auburn.
I have known Sarah for a decade and was instantly awestruck by the energy and dedication she has to this city. She has always extended the hand to anyone who shares that excitement for our city. She believes in the good that can come from fully engaging the citizens of Auburn with a local government that is transparent where decisions are made from the input of the many, and not by the few behind closed doors. Auburn is a city that needs and depends on people like Sarah who sees the big picture, does the heavy lifting when no one else will, and takes it upon herself to learn of the issues and solutions rural Hoosier communities such as Auburn need to know to survive and thrive.
Sarah has both the leadership skills and practical knowledge to serve as the chief elected official of this community. I have never known her to stay clear of a challenge. She sees opportunities for Auburn that will benefit every single citizen and has brought together people of different political persuasions to rally around the simple mission of building a better Auburn. From her leadership in downtown development, supporting the students in our schools, to attracting grant dollars to this city never seen before, Sarah is indeed one of Auburn’s greatest champions and ambassadors.
For some, this election is a question of whether someone is a Republican or Democrat versus experience, knowledge, ideas, solutions, dedication, passion, and skillsets. That is unfortunate, but my hometown deserves better than to be poisoned by partisanship rooted in gossip and spite that have been directed to Sarah personally and her campaign. Such efforts are not worthy, nor true, of Auburn’s character or heart.
During this campaign I could not help to think of a story relayed to me by my distant cousin; the late Grace (Madden) Husselman. She was first cousin to my late great-grandmother Virginia (Madden) Gorrell. Their fathers were brothers, and longtime partners in the Madden Brothers Monument works in Auburn. While visiting Grace one day at the Madden home (the stone house on East 7th Street), she told me of how my great grandmother would come by and sell her tickets for the DeKalb County Democrat Chicken BBQ.
“Virginia,” Grace would say, “You know we’re Republican.”
To which my grandmother replied, “I don’t care Grace, you’re still going to buy the tickets.”
“Did you?” I asked.
Grace replied with a smile and said, “The chicken was quite good.”
If Grace and my great-grandmother could find common ground over poultry, imagine what great possibilities will occur when enough of us support Sarah Payne to be the next mayor of the City of Auburn on November 5th. Fellow Auburnites ... try the chicken. It’s quite good.
John Bry
Detroit, Michigan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.