To the editor:
Recently the Noble County Commissioners approved a rezoning permit from A1 to A3 to allow a 2200 hog Confined Feeding Operation that was sent to them for final approval by the Noble County Zoning board. The zoning board members voted 8 to 0 favorable despite protests from adjoining property owners and neighbors.
Protesters expressed their concerns about property depreciation, foul smelling odors from buildings, dead pigs, manure application to fields, possible well water contamination, diseases, and run off from said property.
The water table in this area is high. Neighboring property on the east side gets water in crawl space. The Smith Ditch drainage tiles run across part of property in question, along with ditches to the east, having open access to the Elkhart Rivers just upstream, close to the town of Ligonier. If hog waste reaches the Elkhart River it could cause an environmental disaster. Why should longtime area neighbors and property owners be forced to contend with this, don't we have rights?
The proposed feeding operation building will be 413 feet long by 41 feet wide and would be located at Kevin L. and Sarah E. Troyer, 6428W-775N, Ligonier. Operation will need to be approved by IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management).
If approved, there will be everlasting effects on our small community. Parties against were not granted speaking rights at commissioners meeting.
Calvin E. Cole
Ligonier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.