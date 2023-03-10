To the Editor:
Eckhart Public Library has lost a stalwart supporter, advocate, and business advisor. On February 28, 2023, Mike Haggarty passed away due to cancer. On behalf of the Eckhart Library Foundation, which has been honored to be a recipient of memorial gifts in tribute to Mr. Haggarty, we wish to share a few memories of him with the community, as well as express our sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Mr. Haggarty served as the president of the William H. Willennar Foundation. During a speech last summer at the William H. Willennar Genealogy Center’s 20th anniversary celebration, Mr. Haggarty reflected on the history of philanthropy in Auburn and the connection between the Eckhart and Willennar families.
In 1910, Charles Eckhart gave the City of Auburn the Eckhart Public Library, the Eckhart Public Park, and also the original YMCA. During his time, William H. Willennar also became involved in founding and supporting landmarks important to the growing community of Auburn, and had the idea to “set up a foundation to help future generations.”
As Mr. Haggarty recounted, Mr. Willennar’s foundation grew from an initial $250,000 gift to more than $7 million, all given back to the community. Over decades, the Willennar Foundation has supported many community organizations, including DeKalb Hospital, DeKalb High School, the Heimach Center and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, in addition to its consistent and continuous support of the Eckhart Public Library.
Mr. Haggarty’s vision and role in orchestrating the creation of the current library campus cannot be overstated. Under Mr. Haggarty’s leadership, the Willennar Foundation was instrumental in building what Mr. Haggarty described as “one of the best campuses for a library,” saying, “We are very fortunate to have probably one of the best libraries in the state of Indiana.”
The Willennar Foundation helped fund the 1996 restoration and expansion of the library, followed by the first professional conservation of the library fountain and restoration of the surrounding park in 1997. In 2002, the Willennar Foundation supported the creation of the William H. Willennar Genealogy Center, including an endowment to cover major repairs and maintenance of the center.
The Willennar Foundation continued to support the library through the construction and renovation of the Willennar Administrative Annex, and was among the donors responsible for acquiring land and buildings for future growth. Mr. Haggarty reflected upon his connection to our community and the indelible impact of the Willennar Foundation in his anniversary celebration speech.
“My lovely wife Anne and I have been married 66 years this year, and we both turned 88 years old,” he said. “And I was born, raised, and retired here in this beautiful city of Auburn. And the wonderful thing is we’ve been very fortunate that we have actually been able to see all of these wonderful things happen to our city, and it’s all being recorded in the Willennar Genealogy Center for future generations.”
The same philanthropic thread of Charles Eckhart and William H. Willennar carries on to the Eckhart Library Foundation, which was established in 2018. Initially prioritizing the historic library’s recovery from a 2017 arson fire, the Eckhart Library Foundation’s focus now is building an endowment and providing annual financial support to the library. Since 2021, the foundation has given $175,000 to the library for the repair and maintenance of the library campus and has pledged $100,000 of gifts and grants for 2023.
Mr. Haggarty was an early champion of the establishment of the Eckhart Library Foundation’s mission, having a deep and personal understanding of the essential role of philanthropy in the library’s long history, as well as the fundamental place of the public library in our society.
We are profoundly grateful for Mr. Haggarty’s long history of service to Auburn and the Eckhart Public Library. The results of his dedication and insight will continue to benefit all members of our community for years to come.
Angela Mapes Turner, President
On behalf of Eckhart Library Foundation, Inc.
