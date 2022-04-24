This week, Kendallville officially dedicated its McCray Solar Power Generation Facility.
The project is certainly one worth celebrating, for many reasons.
First, Kendallville transformed land that had been useless for years and years into something productive for the city going forward.
As the former site of the long-abandoned McCray Refrigerator factory — a huge eyesore that became arguably more of a problem after it burned to the ground in June 2018 — what else could be done with the McCray site? Because of its past as a heavy industrial site and following the fire, the state put limitations on what could or couldn't be redeveloped on that ground.
The solar field took a brownfield site and gave it a future producing green energy.
Second, the solar field is a prudent investment for taxpayers in two separate ways.
The energy being generated by the field is being piped directly to the next-door Kendallville Wastewater Treatment Plant. Over the course of a year, solar panels will now generate enough energy to cover about 85% of the electricity used by the plant. That's saving taxpayers a big utility bill, and though not a large enough savings to trigger sewer rate reductions, the lower costs are likely to help stave off future increases for longer.
The solar field will become more lucrative over time with the savings growing as electricity costs rise in coming decades, because the city will still be generating and using its own power first.
But development of the solar field was also done prudently in a second way, in that the field was essentially purchased out of pocket. With $500,000 contributions each from the Kendallville Local Development Corp. and its economic income tax dollars and from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and its tax increment financing dollars, and with a sizable infusion of cash from the federal American Rescue Plan (which our congressman and our Indiana senators voted against), the city was essentially able to buy the $2.52 million field outright.
Not having to take on a multi-million-dollar bond and building the field with cash on hand ensures that the payback timeframe on the field will be even shorter than expected.
Third, the development creates environmentally friendly energy and plays a part in the long-range efforts to diversify our national energy portfolio with more renewable resources.
Yes, this solar field plays only a small part. In the grand scheme of all the electricity the city as a whole uses on a daily basis, generating 85% of the wastewater treatment plant's power is one piece in a very large puzzle.
But efforts to transform the U.S. power portfolio can't reasonably happen overnight. It takes incremental steps to build capacity. Development of small fields — whether it's the McCray field, solar panels on top of the Community Learning Center, Fremont Schools, Reliable Tool and Machine, Wible Lumber, Noble REMC's LaOtto field, Covington Box, Tempus Technologies, Auburn Renewables or many of the individual farms or homeowners who have adopted solar — add up in the long run and start making a dent in the need for fossil fuels.
Kendallville should be applauded for finding a unique solution to its McCray site problem, making a prudent investment in the community that will serve for decades to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.