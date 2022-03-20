25 years ago
• Divers from two law enforcement agencies retrieved a stolen safe containing thousands of dollars in jewelry, hundreds of dollars in payroll and personal checks and some coins from Tippecanoe Creek. The safe was taken out of the Hilltop Tavern near Big Lake during a Jan. 26 burglary. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department investigation led by deputized county humane officer Terry Waikel, who knows the Hilltop owner, netted three juvenile suspects and information indicating the safe was dumped in the creek near C.R. 350S, about three miles west of Ind. 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.