Emotions are running high in America.
Whether you’re Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter or somewhere in between or some combination of one or more, there’s been a lot said and done since the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
After some initial days of protests ranging from peaceful gatherings to destructive riots and corresponding police responses ranging from dialogue and hugs to tear gas and baton beatings, things have calmed a bit. Admittedly, not to total calm, but calmer than before.
What’s arisen recently in some circles and captured a lot of attention are calls to either “defund the police” or “dismantle the police.”
With little explanation, both would seem an invitation to let anarchy rule. With greater context applied, the ideas at their core seek to reshape the way police work or are structured — although admittedly either would be significant revolutions of thought in how we handle public safety.
American discourse, especially lately, has never been great with nuance. So the situation has somewhat devolved into a referendum on whether people think police are inherently good or bad.
We reject that binary. This shouldn’t be an “us vs. them” situation.
The question worth considering is “How do we police our communities and are there ways we can do it better?”
We would hope everyone would agree there seems to be little reason to ever kneel on a handcuffed person’s neck for eight-plus minutes. We would hope everyone recognizes the value in having someone available to come help when you crash your car or when you come home to find someone has stolen stuff out of your garage. We would hope everyone wants people who have proven they can’t responsibly protect and serve to not have a badge and gun any more, while celebrating those who do live up to the high ideals and trust our society empowers them with.
That being said, there are also good, legitimate questions to consider.
Is there something broken or needing adjustment in the way we train and prepare police to do their job? Are there things we ask police to do now that might be better handled by someone else? Is there a widespread problem with racial bias and how can we better identify it and eliminate it?
Burning down the police department, literally or figuratively, in a time of high emotion is not productive.
Cooler heads can and should take the opportunity to reflect, learn and aim to improve.
We support our local police. Our officers are good people trying to do an often tough and sometimes dangerous job. Like anyone doing any job, it’s hard to be perfect 100% of the time.
That being said, we must also recognize that northeast Indiana’s population is approximately 95% white, so we may not be well-positioned to answer some of the very difficult questions the George Floyd death has raised.
But there is always opportunity to learn and improve.
We encourage our community leaders, our police and our citizens to have productive dialogue in an effort to seek out places where maybe we can do a little better. The community conversation held in Angola last week, for example, was an excellent start.
In the end, our collective goals should be the same, to create communities where it is safe to live, work and play for everyone.
We should all be working together to try to get there.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.