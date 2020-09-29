To the editor:
As a former DeKalb County Central United School District Board member of 14 years and on behalf of Mrs. Heather Krebs, I am pleased to offer my personal and professional support for Mrs. Krebs candidacy to retain her seat on the DeKalb Central School’s Board of Education.
I had the privilege of serving on the DeKalb Central School Board with Mrs. Krebs for five years of my 14-year membership. It didn’t take long for me to discover that she was an extremely strong advocate for public education. I believe that her passion and commitment to the school and community is as strong today as it was when she began her first term in 2013.
Heather Krebs brings an unmatched skill set to the table with not only knowledge, but the ability and awareness of the many responsibilities surrounding public education. She knows the realities of establishing priorities in a prudent and thoughtful way for the benefit of the schools and students. Her broad experience and range of abilities lends itself well to current issues facing the District regarding facility needs and maintenance, budgeting and planning, technology integration, instruction, and to the service and welfare of all students. She is capable, dependable, intelligent, and has the sensibility that is imperative when faced with the diverse accountabilities required in this position.
As a former 60-plus year resident and business owner in Auburn, and a life-long fan/advocate of the DeKalb Central School’s community, I wholeheartedly recommend Heather Krebs for your consideration. I believe that voting to re-elect her is the right thing to do for our schools, community and most importantly our students.
Luanne Betz-Gerig
Hamilton
