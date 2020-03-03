To the editor:
This morning, Thursday, Feb. 27, I awakened to the pleasant sight of a freshly cleared driveway — thanks to John Jackson. John had been snow plowing our driveway for several winters.
He said that it was a ministry for him and refused any financial remuneration. Because of the impending funeral of his father-in-law, Dick Dodge, and the demands of this business, I was preparing myself to blow the snow from the driveway. I am, at the age of 88, still capable of this endeavor but admit to being less than enthusiastic about the job. What a pleasant surprise to find the driveway completely cleared!
Thank you, John, for putting your love for Christ in action. God bless you and your family for your kindness and labor of love.
John Gorrell
Pleasant Lake
