To the editor:
A big thank you to the 100 participants in the June 26, Ligonier Lions Golf Outing at Noble Hawk Golf Course.
Thank you to the following sponsors and contributors to the outing: Ace Pest Control, Fashion Farm, Charger House, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Edward Jones, Ed Miller, Ron Fritz, Gary Stover, Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Judge Robert Kirsch, Noble County Disposal, Lake City Bank, Drs. Roush & Will, Optometrist, Shelly Foster, Dr. Doug Rex, Mike Cunningham, Emergency Radio Service, Burnworth Zollars, Colbin Tool, Cromwell Kimmell Lions, Jay Wellman, Aaron Wellman, K. Harn Enterprizes, Triad Associates, Jane Wellman, Frick Services and QSI Auto Nation.
Kent Saggars
President, Ligonier Lions Club
Ligonier
