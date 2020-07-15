To the editor:
One hundred and seventy-five thousand dollars ($175,000) plus benefits is what the taxpayers pay per season for a 3rd district Congressman who sits on the bench oblivious to the fact he is endangering the lives of all Americans.
Congressman Jim Banks is an enabler of the Russian, Saudi governments and right wing extremists through his failures to hold the Trump crime family accountable for acts against the interest of the United States. His lack of responsible leadership during a national crisis is to be expected by the current Indiana 3rd district Congressional welfare recipient.
Domestic terrorism in the U.S. is done by right wing terrorists. Two of them killed a deputy and a Federal agent during the BLM protests. Banks didn't say a word about these killers who support Trump. He went on Fox News to cast blame on the protesters and Antifa.
Jim Banks is very loose with the truth when it comes to protecting the Don of this corrupt family. When he said Trump expelled Russian agents, he failed to add under the sanction terms they were replaced with new Russian agents. Banks says nothing about the Russian who is not allowed into the U.S. because he is on an international organized crime list. However, thanks to the Don and Mitch McConnell he can pour untraced money as part owner into an aluminum plant in Kentucky. Putin profits when this man profits.
We then learned that Russia armed and has paid bounties on U.S. and our allied soldiers to the Taliban. Banks' response has been to feign outrage for a day because he claimed he was in Afghanistan at the time. Yet has said nothing about the Don negotiating deals with these terrorists or the fact that the Don became Sergeant Schultz when asked how long he has been aware and why he hasn't taken any action in response. Banks missing from action again.
Trump, Pence, Banks and Braun are silent about the transfer of nuclear technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A country who has a monopoly on energy from the sun and plenty of fossil fuel energy. Along with billions in military hardware to kill women and children in Yemen. All against Senate and the House approval. Why would we give the homeland of the 911 terrorist the ability to make nuclear weapons. Banks M.F.A.A.
Finally Banks claim that Democrat children are taught to hate America and are controlled by the ruling elites shows his lack of ethics and moral judgement. Democrats are not locking up babies and children or trying to take away their health care coverage or food assistance. Trump, Pence, Banks and Braun are, though. Stop the COVID-19 denials as well. DeKalb County children and teachers will hold you, Mr. Banks, accountable for any injury to them as a result.
No more immunity for criminal behavior.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
