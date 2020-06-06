To the editor:
The DeKalb Humane Society board of directors would like to update the citizens of DeKalb County on the construction schedule of the new animal shelter.
Due to COVID-19, the contractor’s schedule has been pushed back. Our construction was originally to begin in April. Currently we should begin late September 2020 with operations expected to begin April 2021.
We are extremely proud of and thankful to the DeKalb County community for the generous support given to our building fund. This much-needed new facility will be a dream come true, thanks to all of you.
Thank you all for helping us make this happen.
DeKalb County Humane Society board of directors
Carolyn Shelton, Dave Rodecap, Dave Houser, Sue House, Ben McBride, Bryan Wellman, Nicole Farrington, Janell Hendrickson, Tyler Stanley, Donna Cooper
