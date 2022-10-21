To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Tony Baker for school board.
The demand for experienced, knowledgeable, and most of all caring people couldn't be greater. Tony meets and exceeds these criteria.
I have found Tony to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent man who is willing to listen to all sides of an issue. I believe that Tony will be a true advocate for all students and that he will help ensure that every student has the chance to maximize his or her potential. Tony will bring his devotion to DeKalb schools with a desire to see them make progress so that the educational opportunities continue to improve. He is also interested in providing the community with a budget that we can afford.
Tony has many thoughts and questions for the current school board and one is:
Why is the DeKalb School budget higher than the DeKalb County budget? Good question!
Don't vote for business as usual.
Vote Tony Baker!
Joe and Teresa Ellert
Waterloo
