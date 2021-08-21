Porkburger sale today had to be canceled
To the editor:
We at Chapter 43 would like to offer an apology. On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, we were to have a porkburger sale.
Due to certain circumstances this was not possible. As being American Disabled Veterans, we sincerely apologize, but are looking forward to return and do this.
Your support is what helps us be a post helping our brother and sister fellow veterans when in need. Something else for all you to take into consideration: Without the different veteran organizations such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) we as veterans would not to this day have the health care or disability benefits we have.
If you are veteran or son or daughter of a veteran and would like to take your local post into the future and be a helper or a leader, please, we need your help. Many of us are in our 70s and sincerely need you to take our mission into the future.
The different organization fight with Congress in order to keep our benefits we so deserve. All of you veterans out there that don’t seem to have time or care remember those who have fought for the benefits you have. We need your help and leadership to take us into the future.
Thank you to all who have served.
Larry Uehlein
Treasurer DAV Chapter 43
Past Commander American Legion
Post 97
1st Junior Vice of Post 1892 VFW 3910
Auburn
