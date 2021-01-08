To the editor:
This is not a political post so please don’t get it twisted. What happened at Congress as the electoral votes were counted was terribly wrong but not shocking, at least to me. Our society has become rife with folks who believe it’s their way or the highway and that there is no room for compromise, calm discussions or even logic; for some, violence and destruction are perfectly acceptable ways to get one’s point across.
This is sadly not a new concept; we saw it as violent, destructive protests (keywords “violent and destructive” — again don’t get it twisted) erupted in 2020 and now we are seeing it again. In my opinion, the end does not justify the means if violence and destruction are the means.
Our society is also rife with hypocrisy. As I watched the storming of Congress on the news yesterday, I heard reporters and those being interviewed alike say that “The police do not deserve this” with regard to dealing with the violent mob, the police were doing such a good job, and that the police are heroes!"
Oh the hypocrisy as just months earlier many of these same people were denouncing the police who were dealing with angry, violent mobs then, too. In 2020 some of those same people also attempted to explain why angry, violent mobs were the means to affect change. I call these people hypocrites and I fail to see any logic in their thinking. So while our society is rife with many things, logic is not one.
My husband is a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy. He is a good person, as most officers are. He was called upon to assist in maintaining order at local 2020 protests and was pelted with bottles, given the finger and the recipient of spewed obscenities — all for doing his job.
So let’s not be hypocrites. If you do not condone the violence and destruction put upon Congress, then don’t condone violence and destruction in any arena. Don’t get it twisted. Logic — pass it on.
Jennie Short
Auburn
