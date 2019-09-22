Join in supporting local military personnel by “adopting a Soldier”
To the editor:
This year on Sept. 11, I watched the programs honoring those lost 18 years ago in the attacks against our nation. It’s still so shocking to see the horror unfold. That day I had two sons in the military; and I received 15 phone calls from people, asking about my sons. Where were they? What would happen to them? How can you stand to have kids in the military? All military families knew their lives would change on that day.
We started our support group soon after. Families for Freedom would not only support our troops, but also their families at home. Here it is, 18 years later, and our support group is still here for our local men and women who join the military. We send care packages to our military when they’re first deployed and several times during the year. But we don’t forget those serving stateside are also away from home and need a boost to remind them that we all care about what they’re doing for us. The cost of this is great, but so worth the effort to bring happiness to a local man or woman that cannot be at home. These men and women also share their packages with others, so it’s a win/win.
Today, we’re asking you to join us in supporting our local military personnel by “Adopting a Soldier.” This program helps fund our gifts all year long. A donation of $100 adopts a soldier for a full year, $50 adopts them for the holidays. You will receive the name of the soldier you’ve adopted; and that soldier will receive your name and contact information. We will send the packages to them throughout the year.
We accept any amount as a donation, if the above suggestion does not fit your budget. The most important thing to remember is that there is nothing better to a young soldier away from home than to receive a package, knowing their community is behind them and has not forgotten.
On Sept. 12, 2001, all Americans were patriotic; everyone wanted to do something to make a difference. The country came to life, full of love, to counteract the hate. Most of the patriotism has died down a bit recently. We sometimes go along day to day, not thinking about the sacrifices our military personnel continue to make, leaving their families to serve us.
We greatly appreciate any donation you’re able to make to our troops. We, their families and friends, thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we wish all of you Happy Holidays. Please make checks payable to “Families for Freedom” and submit to 1421 N. Lima Rd., Kendallville IN 46755.
LeAnn Conley and Sara Fisher
Co-chairpersons
Families for Freedom
