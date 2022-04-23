To the editor and taxpayers of DeKalb County:
First, and foremost, I want to sincerely thank everyone that has supported me as DeKalb County assessor. To all of the taxpayers who have taken time out of their day to send a note or a card to compliment the office for the service and attention that you received, we thank you. You have no idea how much that gesture was appreciated by myself and my staff.
Nearly two decades ago, with resume in hand, I walked into the office of then DeKalb County assessor, Dottie Leins. Little did I know, Dottie would hire me on the spot based on my qualifications, such as my knowledge of agriculture and my 18 years of experience as the bookkeeper of a farming operation and a trucking company. Dottie promoted me to chief deputy one year after she hired me. One year after that, she informed me that she was going to retire after completing her fourth term, and she wanted me to run for assessor. Even with the years of experience and knowledge gained from working in the office, I was petrified. After a pep talk from Dottie, I agreed to seek the office, and gave her my word that I would run it with good management, integrity, transparency, fairness, and dedication to the taxpayers, as she had done. I believe as a public servant these qualities are essential to fulfilling the duties that I have been entrusted to carry out.
The job of a county assessor is to determine the fair assessment of each property, beyond that the assessments are taxed to fund local government at a rate set by other entities. I am neither a legislator making the laws which dictate assessment procedures and protocols, nor do I control the budgetary needs of the various taxing districts within DeKalb County outside of the assessor’s office. Therefore, I will not, nor can I, claim that I will “lower taxes.” Claiming the ability to lower taxes would be irresponsible and completely misrepresent the facts and the law. It has never been my intent to seek greater political office or the limelight; I have only sought to bring my skills to this job and best serve my fellow DeKalb County residents.
I can assure you that each of us at the DeKalb County Assessor’s office, have been and will continue working diligently for every taxpayer in DeKalb County and improving the accuracy, fairness, and equity of assessments to the best of our ability.
Properties are physically visited, with boots on the ground, during cyclical reassessment and/or if there is new construction, gathering the characteristics of each property. If you are ever in question about the information and data that we have, specific to your property, please contact the assessor’s office. We will be glad to go over it with you, piece by piece, as has always been the process for the taxpayers.
Again, I sincerely thank you for your support for all of these years, and I respectfully request your continued support in the upcoming election on May 3, 2022.
Sheila Stonebraker, Corunna
Level III Assessor-Appraiser
DeKalb County assessor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.