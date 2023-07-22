90 years ago
• There is no danger of a water famine in Kendallville at present, despite the hot weather that calls for an unusually large supply of water, according to Supt. Charles Davis of the water works department. At the present time, about 500,000 gallons of water are pumped daily, the source of supply coming from the new well in the south part of the city and the other wells at the municipal plant. There is no curtailment planned on water for sprinkling purposes here, which is often the case during dry periods in other cities.
