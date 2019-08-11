25 years ago
• The local Freedom Academy was preparing to begin its fourth year in September 1994. Courses to be offered included business, personal computer instruction, management and supervision, practical technology, quality assurance and safety. New programs would include nursing assistant training, bank teller training, and maintenance mechanic apprenticeship. Freedom Academy assisted individuals, business and industries with training needs.
