To the editor:
Because of the rapid growth we are experiencing in this community, decisions being made now will affect us for many years. Therefore, it’s essential to make a sound decision on who is the best person for the job of DeKalb County Commissioner. I believe that person is Amanda Charles.
Over the past several weeks, the public has had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the upcoming elections. Amanda’s honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our community's problems and needs, and her willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public's questions and concerns, sets her apart.
I have known Amanda Charles since childhood and find her to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent person, willing to listen to all sides of an issue. Additionally, I have had the pleasure of serving on the Garrett City Council with Amanda for the past 10 years.
A fiscal conservative, Amanda is a dedicated public servant, teacher, and community leader. I believe she has the experience and the mindset to always put the people of DeKalb County and their interests first.
Todd Sattison
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.