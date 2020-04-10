To the editor:
Indiana's small businesses have been financially devastated by the state mandated closures of their operations. It is time for the state to reduce its burden on them.
Please contact Gov. Holcomb and your state representative in both the House and Senate to request that they take steps to reduce the size and financial burden of the Indiana government. Also, please contact your federal representatives to do the same.
Lorraine Bank
Lowell
