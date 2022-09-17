90 years ago
• Much interest is manifested in the effort of a number of cottagers and others at Rome City to re-establish a road that borders on the south side of Sylvan Lake, which was established some years ago. About two months ago the road was ordered closed and persons who have been using the road to reach their cottages, as well as others, have been greatly inconvenienced. A spirited fight is indicated by rival factions. At a meeting the of county board of commissioners this week, some fifty persons interested in the re-establishment of the highway appeared and demanded the road by reopened.
