25 years ago
• Students of Tri-County Dance Academy in Kendallville competed in the dance Olympus in Dearborn, Michigan, and came back with several trophies. Because of their outstanding performances at Dance Olympus, the dancers are eligible to go to the nationals in July 1997, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winning dancers are Jennifer Shumaker, Alexa Stitt, Heather Lautzenhiser, Jacob Flynn, Molly Hamel, Lindsay Cordoza, Crystal Feller, Maude-Jo Baczynski, Miranda Castor, Heather Beck, Kari Ruse, Danielle Laurion and Melissa Smith. Instructors are Felicia Eich and owner/instructor Christine Rash.
