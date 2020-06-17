To the editor:
I find the recent letters by Lori Friedel and Dave Hawley to be very disturbing while being painfully true. This is what some consider making America great again. We can't discuss the issue here as using the "r" word or "isms" is not permissible. I'm not sure if it just makes people uncomfortable or we think there is no problem here.
A letter writer noticed a black lady dancing close to the white children and needed to investigate the situation. Only to find to her amazement the black lady was actually very nice.
There is no problem here yet when a Black President was trying to save this country from a depression the tea party concerned citizens here were more concerned about his birth certificate. Spent their time on his preacher and attacking his family calling him a socialist, at the very time they tried to disenfranchise the Constitutional process which elected him. Making claims in this paper that Barack Obama was taught by Saul Alinksy, however Mr. Alinsky died when Obama was 11 years old living in Hawaii. Lying in this paper saying Obama said business people and entrepreneurs did not create their businesses. I saw the entire exchange and if they didn't watch Fox news they would have, too.
He stated corporations need to start giving back to the communities which had invested taxpayer dollars in them. Obama stated the taxpayer pays for the roads, sewer, water, electric and gas lines, planning, etc. that enables a business to function. He was referring to the taxpayer physical investments to these corporations, "You didn't build that." He was not referring to any personal achievements by any business or corporation.
There is no problem here yet some time ago a couple from Canada stopped in an Auburn restaurant and listened to racial slurs while dining, once home they wrote a letter to the editor about their experience. Now we have individuals threatening and attacking a young adult for exercising her First Amendment rights. I'm sure they have a very good reason to be on the wrong side of a global movement.
Here in Indiana after the Civil War under Black Code Laws, freed Black Americans and Mulattoes were banned from entry. If they came before that period they had to pay a deposit in case they weren't good citizens and had to be deported. Those already here had little in the way of rights. America was successful due to the contributions of Black slaves, Irish and Chinese immigrants. As well as untold others , who were taken advantage of by business owners with absolutely no morals, respect or common decency.
Respect for others costs nothing to give, however we now see it could cost millions when respect is not given.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
