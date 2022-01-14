Oversight and who controls two budgets that total an estimated $53 million, more than half of the City of Auburn’s annual budget, are creating heated controversy.
Currently the oversight of the approximately $53 million combined budgets, the hiring and firing of departments heads/general manager and overall well being of two of Auburn’s utilities fall to the mayor’s office.
However, an ordinance brought forth by Auburn Common Council President Matt Kruse and other members of the board on Jan. 4 set out to change the oversight of Auburn Electric, with an annual budget of $48 million, and Auburn Essential Services, with a budget of $5 million. -
The ordinance, which would establish a utility service board within the city, passed on first reading Jan. 4 by a 6-1 vote, with Mike Walter casting the only “no” vote. The close-to-unanimous vote paves the way for the ordinance to move forward and ultimately pass on second reading Jan. 18 unless members of the council have a change of heart.
The proposed utility service board would consist of the seven members of the city council — not a board chosen by the council made up of city residents. The board would be a dedicated body of oversight for both utilities advising the Common Council regarding the utilities.
The board would have final say over administration, operations, annual budgeting and debt financing decisions associated with the utilities.
Kruse pointed to the recent firing of Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Electric, AES and the city’s information systems department as one reason why the city needs an oversight board. He said there are other questionable decisions that led to the need.
So is a board of seven better than a board of one? And is now the time for the City of Auburn to make one of the most significant legislative moves of modern time?
Well, we, and Auburn residents, can’t really know at this point, because there’s been essentially zero public discourse about this topic. Council members gave the Mayor Mike Ley and Walter five days days over the New Year’s holiday to absorb the ordinance before it was brought to a vote.
Kruse said the formation of the board is something that has been thrown around in discussions, but never brought up at a Common Council or Board of Works and Public Safety meeting. He said this was something that had to be done with urgency, because of recent actions of the mayor.
That’s dubious. Auburn utilities are in no immediate and imminent danger, even if council disagrees with the recent actions of the mayor.
A seven-member board made up of differing views could provides for better oversight than a sole administrator. With the importance of the two utilities to the city, now may probably the right time to change the oversight of the utilities.
A better board might be made up of a few Common Council members with appointed city residents rounding out the board. This would give additional oversight not only at the utility service board level, but the Common Council level. If the ordinance is approved as it reads now, Auburn’s utility service board would only be the second utility service board in the state made up solely of the municipality’s council members.
The other, in Richmond, has operated this way since the 1970s. Only one time in almost 50 years has the Richmond City Council voted against something brought to them by the Richmond Power & Light Municipal Utility Board. Some would argue that is not true oversight.
So is a utility board the right call?
We don’t know. Auburn residents don’t know, can’t know, either, because the council hasn’t laid out a case and taken feedback for something that is, frankly, a big change for the city.
And that’s a problem.
We encourage the Auburn City Council to slow down.
Council members need to make their case. Mayor Mike Ley should get a chance to be heard. Residents need an opportunity to learn about the proposal and have a chance to provide feedback. This issue should be brought into the open, not hidden in private conversations among the council’s six Republican members.
There’s no reason to rush this through. So don’t.
Serving the best interest of the public means, at the bare minimum, giving the public a chance to participate.
