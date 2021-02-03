To the editor:
The subject of protesting in our city has become an even more hot topic issue. My questions is, why?
From my understanding, our city council would like to put an ordinance in place that would not allow protesting of any sort at our monument. There are many reasons that have been stated to support why this should happen. Safety due to the lack of crosswalks and parking spaces, the effect the protesting has on our local businesses, noise complaints and the monument should be recognized as sacred.
Safety has not been an issue regarding visitors and residents congregating on the mound until now, when it is an uncomfortable situation for some.
In reality, disallowing the protests on the mound put all protestors in harm's way. Members of the Black Lives Matter group have had vehicles purposely swerve at them while they protested near the planters. Other festivals and activities occur in our circle, but the assumption of adult responsibility takes place.
Will we restrict our tourists from viewing our monument or deny the families of those soldiers that sacrificed? How far should our city go to protect our citizens from potential, unseen accidents?
COVID-19 has hit business all around our country very hard, our city being no exception. I'm sure some members of our community have avoided certain outside restaurants due to the protesting, but let's not pretend that the protesting is the main reason for our local businesses suffering.
Citizens in our county have every right to file a noise complaint. Peaceful protest does not mean quiet. Each protesting group, whether it be Black Lives Matter or Blue Lives Matter, should have the right to use chanting, bullhorns and music as long as it remains peaceful and as long as it is not during Angola's quiet hours.
Our monument is a pillar of freedom. Very frankly our Lady Columbia says this: "It is rather for us that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain: that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the Earth" a quote by Abraham Lincoln. A man that stood up for those that had no voice.
The Union, also known as the North, was dedicated to the defeat of the Confederacy, or the South. Soldiers from our county fought in this Civil war for one major purpose: Freedom. Our Lady Columbia is a symbol of peace. What better way to serve her and the soldiers that served and sacrificed than for that fight for freedom?
Regardless what side you're on politically or what movement you stand for, every person in this United States has a constitutional right to peacefully protest. Sure, some may not like it but our constitution states this: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people to peacefully assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
So I ask again, why? Why does an ordinance to quiet those who peacefully fight for their views need to be a topic of discussion? My hope is that our city council rethinks the ordinance they are considering, not just for my beliefs, but for the citizens of our county. We should all have a voice.
Ayreal Lanman
Angola
