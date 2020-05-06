To the editor:
This is in response to the letter “Here I thought that my letter was ‘perfect’” by James Farlow. The opinion piece he wrote comes off as more of an anti-Trump manifesto, than a legitimate, balanced, opinion piece. Right off the top, he starts out by name calling, when referring to our current president as “Tweeter-in-chief” while at the same time referring to a former speech writer (David Frum) as a “former speechwriter for President George W. Bush,” utilizing the proper title and respect, in a weak attempt to mask his sources bias (I’ll get into that later). That is just about all of the evidence anyone would need to realize this guy has some form of "Trump Derangement Syndrome," rather than being some average, concerned citizen, giving some thought-provoking analysis of the current administration.
Next, the letter points to a supposed list (written by a biased author) of failures of the Trump administration's response to COVID-19. Of course, the letter does this in the laziest of ways possible. Not by listing such failures and backing it up with facts and references, etc. But instead, by pointing to a biased article, written by David Frum, author of such books as: Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic and Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy.
What James Farlow is obviously doing is exercising confirmation bias, while at the same time, relying on the readers of his opinion piece, to be too dumb (or ignorant) to know the actual truth about his source. He accomplishes this by cleverly trying to mask his source's name, with his former title: “former speechwriter for President George W. Bush” and then hoping that his readers won’t do any research, and simply believe that his source is some uber right-wing Republican, in search of the blind truth. Nice try.
Finally, the letter goes to another level with this quote: “Judge for yourself how accurately Mr. Trump and his supporters have subsequently summarized his early performance,” in a feeble attempt to merge his disdain for President Trump and that of his supporters. This is the part where the author unintentionally exposes his disgust, not just of the current president, but his supporters and anyone else who happens to disagree with his version of events. If the letter were giving an honest analysis of President Trump's COVID-19 response, he would have factored in the 30 plus actions (that are widely available online) that President Trump took, while his Democrats were too busy trying to impeach him. He would have also taken into account the many lives that were saved by his travel ban (according to Doctor Fauci); a move that is now being praised by even Joe Biden of all people.
Moral of the story, if you’re going to rip on our current president, that’s fine; there are lots of low hanging fruit that can legitimately be criticized. However, to do so in such an intellectually dishonest way, degrades the writer's own credibility, and makes the writer look just as bad as the guy the letter is criticizing.
Benjamin Dallas
Kendallville
